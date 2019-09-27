As Becton Dickinson (BDX) Share Value Rose, Beach Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Holding by $747,936; Broadfin Capital Cut Recro Pharma (REPH) Stake by $3.48 Million; Valuation Rose

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) by 18.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 348,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% . The hedge fund held 1.56 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.88M, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 56,384 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 09/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 CDMO GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: CRL Raised CMC Related Questions on Extractable and Leachable Data Provided in the NDA; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Recro Pharma; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Backs FY18 Guidance of CDMO Revenue of About $70M; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 29/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Commercial Team Additions; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL STATES DATA FROM AD HOC ANALYSES & SELECTIVE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS SUGGEST ANALGESIC EFFECT DOES NOT MEET EXPECTATIONS OF FDA; 24/05/2018 – RECRO: CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 33,005 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.32 million, down from 35,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $249.19. About 420,210 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55 million for 18.82 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parsons Ri invested in 6,754 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Advsr Asset Management invested in 44,808 shares. Moreover, Ami Asset Mgmt Corporation has 3.49% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 278,994 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 12,117 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fayez Sarofim owns 3,369 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 800 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1,370 shares. Reliant Investment Management Ltd, a Tennessee-based fund reported 12,650 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has invested 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tortoise Investment Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 260 shares. Mawer Investment Limited accumulated 1.40M shares. Moreover, Miller Inv Mgmt LP has 0.51% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Jfs Wealth Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 748,890 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $870.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 72,600 shares to 2.90 million shares, valued at $40.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 12,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.74, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold REPH shares while 16 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 12.10 million shares or 8.99% more from 11.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 64,300 shares stake. Corsair Capital Ltd Partnership reported 2.21% stake. Citigroup has 5,366 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.29 million are owned by Blackrock Inc. The North Carolina-based Bankshares Of America De has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). The Pennsylvania-based Penn Mngmt Company Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Brandywine Global Limited holds 140,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 14,972 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc holds 320,425 shares. 51,754 were reported by Wells Fargo Mn. Strs Ohio holds 57,500 shares. 10,737 are held by Paloma Ptnrs Management. Alyeska Inv Gru Limited Partnership holds 464,510 shares.

Analysts await Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, up 90.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $-0.64 per share. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Recro Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.85% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $360,000 activity.