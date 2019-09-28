As Becton Dickinson (BDX) Share Value Rose, Beach Investment Counsel Has Lowered Holding; Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Stake Has Upped by Three Peaks Capital Management Llc

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 8,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 52,569 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.50 million, up from 44,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $104.12. About 344,498 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM RAISES QTRLY DIV; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Adj EPS 88c; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS NAMES WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Board Elects William G. Dempsey as Executive Chairman; 20/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Enhances Spot™ Vision Screener To Serve Senior Population; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Dividend to 20c; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – NOW 2018 EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS, EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS, OF $4.60 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 12/03/2018 – HILL-ROM REPORTS SALE OF THIRD-PARTY RENTAL BUSINESS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRC); 06/03/2018 Hill-Rom Debuts Enhanced Workflow Efficiency And Security Features For Welch Allyn Connex® Vitals Monitoring Devices

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 33,005 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.32 million, down from 35,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $248.03. About 821,953 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55 million for 18.73 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

