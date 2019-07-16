As Becton Dickinson (BDX) Share Value Declined, Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding; Leonard Green Partners LP Lowered Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $3.56 Million

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $995.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.99 during the last trading session, reaching $2020.99. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Amazon kicked off its annual MARS conference on Monday; 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of $10 billion cloud contract decision; 17/05/2018 – Arcserve Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 09/05/2018 – The Information: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 22/03/2018 – TV Technology: Bleacher Report Uses axle ai and Amazon Web Services to Prepare, Manage and Deliver Media Assets; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: PEOPLE WILL SHOP ONLINE WHETHER OR NOT ITS AMAZON

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $253.24. About 649,219 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.78 million for 20.56 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barr E S invested in 938 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). First Natl Bank Of Mount Dora Tru holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 18,542 shares. Shelton Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 474 shares. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora, Illinois-based fund reported 17 shares. Fincl Counselors has 0.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3,014 shares. Missouri-based Atwood Palmer has invested 1.75% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.25% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 20,200 are owned by South Dakota Council. The Tennessee-based Pinnacle Fincl Partners Inc has invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 2,299 are owned by Fdx Advisors Incorporated. Oppenheimer & accumulated 19,134 shares. Saturna Capital owns 1,600 shares. Cardinal Capital reported 21,126 shares stake.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76 million and $224.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,895 shares to 30,304 shares, valued at $5.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 1,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Large Cap Etf (ONEK).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rnc Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 665 shares. Moreover, Spears Abacus Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 140 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Drw Securities Lc reported 145 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. America First Invest Ltd Liability Corp owns 25 shares. Drexel Morgan & holds 1.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 990 shares. Davis R M Incorporated, Maine-based fund reported 13,719 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs Inc stated it has 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mercer Cap Advisers accumulated 911 shares. Vanguard Gru accumulated 30.93 million shares or 2.16% of the stock. Fernwood Invest Management Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,289 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 1,532 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 0.77% or 178,475 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Management Ltd Com holds 0.08% or 236 shares. Moab Cap Prtn Ltd Company owns 5,699 shares for 2.41% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 95.69 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.