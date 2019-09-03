As Becton Dickinson (BDX) Share Price Rose, Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $540,828; Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Stock Price Rose While Hood River Capital Management Has Cut Position

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 799,885 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 5,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 146,222 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.44M, down from 151,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $270.74. About 210,265 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED BY MERIDIAN UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Health Plans Revenue $1.56B; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Medical Benefits Ratios 86.3%; 16/05/2018 – Wellcare at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Tampa law firm expands health care practice with a managed care legal expert from WellCare; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Medical Benefits Ratios 84%; 02/04/2018 – US GOVT SETS 1.84 PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 08/05/2018 – WellCare Announces Appearance At Investor Conference; 14/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Buy Privately Held Meridian Health For $2.5 Billion — MarketWatch

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76M and $224.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Equit (HEDJ) by 5,987 shares to 39,916 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Large Cap Etf (ONEK) by 23,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Prtn Limited Com accumulated 0.06% or 1,500 shares. Oakworth Capital stated it has 1,704 shares. Moreover, Amer Research has 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 51 shares. Pennsylvania Communications holds 0.01% or 14,519 shares in its portfolio. Baskin Fin Svcs reported 73,411 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 173,719 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.38% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). New York-based Tompkins Corp has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 87,495 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal, Idaho-based fund reported 22,100 shares. The New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.23% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Nippon Life Global Americas has 76,990 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. 20,200 were accumulated by South Dakota Invest Council. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn invested in 82,774 shares. Condor Capital owns 3,880 shares.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $890.34M for 19.18 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At Bank reported 0.07% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability holds 3,507 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Partners Inc reported 4,832 shares stake. Sun Life Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Rhumbline Advisers holds 104,831 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Globeflex LP accumulated 8,240 shares. Icon Advisers Com holds 0.24% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) or 8,901 shares. The Texas-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.05% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.03% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Geode Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 0.05% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 710,648 shares. 70,043 are owned by Metropolitan Life Com. Liberty Mutual Group Incorporated Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 2,772 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability holds 2,469 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt has invested 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Carmignac Gestion holds 2.5% or 796,658 shares.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 191,807 shares to 332,089 shares, valued at $19.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orthofix Medical Inc by 46,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 414,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Lhc Group Llc (NASDAQ:LHCG).