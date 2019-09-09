As Becton Dickinson (BDX) Share Price Rose, Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Decreased Position by $540,828; As Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Stock Declined, Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Raised Stake by $10.97 Million

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 7.32M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.75 million, up from 5.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78B market cap company. The stock increased 3.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $8.89. About 3.70M shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AND COMMITTED TO INVEST UP TO $250 MLN INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER ADS RMB 0.77; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP TO INVEST UP TO $250M INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Committed to Invest Up to $250M Into a Private Equity Fund With Consumer Goods and Supply Chain as One of Its Key Investment Areas; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop to Invest Up to $250 Million in Private-Equity Fund

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $259.71. About 432,246 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.19% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Regentatlantic Lc accumulated 5,422 shares. California-based Reilly Financial Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 775 shares. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv accumulated 164 shares. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Llc owns 100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Old Dominion Cap Management Inc holds 0.09% or 1,141 shares in its portfolio. Albert D Mason accumulated 5,058 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt stated it has 1,550 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Aull & Monroe Corporation stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Rhenman And Ptnrs Asset Mgmt reported 75,000 shares or 2.19% of all its holdings. Rmb Mngmt Ltd stated it has 68,843 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. 168,977 were reported by Co National Bank. Arcadia Mi has 2.61% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 36,156 shares.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76M and $224.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Div App Etf (VIG) by 4,774 shares to 14,716 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $864.43M for 19.62 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.