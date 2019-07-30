As Becton Dickinson (BDX) Share Price Declined, Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Lowered by $540,828 Its Holding; Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Stock Rose While Oak Hill Advisors LP Has Lowered by $5.29 Million Its Position

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $709.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8. About 278,372 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has declined 6.64% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $256.31. About 191,520 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS

Oak Hill Advisors Lp, which manages about $24.31 billion and $63.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 44,690 shares to 121,550 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greatmark Inv Prtnrs, a Georgia-based fund reported 20,950 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 673,868 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Lpl Fin Ltd Co owns 38,385 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). 218,047 are held by Raymond James & Assocs. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Raymond James Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corp owns 383,840 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kcm Invest Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 79,239 shares. City Of London owns 0.31% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 934,941 shares. Rmb Capital Management Limited Company owns 604,560 shares. The Illinois-based Prudential Public Ltd has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Stephens Ar has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $3.05 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $822.67 million for 21.01 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 3,985 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability reported 10,931 shares. 8,530 are owned by Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd. Savant Ltd Co holds 0.12% or 2,488 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Abner Herrman And Brock Lc reported 19,610 shares. B And T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt has invested 1.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Olstein Capital Mgmt LP holds 30,300 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Sky Investment Group Ltd Liability has invested 2.39% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt has invested 1.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). City owns 7,279 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc reported 3,230 shares. The Nebraska-based Bridges Inv Management Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has invested 1.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Covington Invest holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 12,545 shares.