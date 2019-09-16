As Becton Dickinson (BDX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Boosted Its Position; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Trimmed by $583,800 Its Stake

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company sold 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 99,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.83M, down from 103,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $129.54. About 4.50 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 129.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 3,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 6,125 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, up from 2,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $258.73. About 697,870 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S R Schill & Associates stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Beach Invest Counsel Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 223,523 shares. Peddock Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 6,987 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13,700 shares. Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi invested 3.87% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rench Wealth Management has 32,134 shares for 2.87% of their portfolio. Prudential holds 5.17M shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii accumulated 38,904 shares. Moreover, Pnc Finance Svcs Gp Incorporated has 1.09% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Birinyi Associate holds 0.51% or 8,700 shares. Fdx Advisors holds 0.34% or 61,664 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.60 million shares. Chemung Canal Trust stated it has 3.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 6,882 are held by Concorde Asset Limited Liability Company. 88,630 are held by Thomas Story Son Ltd Com.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 35,330 shares to 59,330 shares, valued at $14.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 95,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Cos Inc/The (NYSE:TRV).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.19 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,653 were reported by St Johns Management Limited Liability Corporation. Beaumont Prns Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,657 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 303 shares. Barbara Oil Communication has invested 0.72% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Shell Asset Mgmt Co owns 28,496 shares. Clark Management Gru reported 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Thomas J Herzfeld Inc owns 27 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Azimuth Cap Ltd Liability reported 37,134 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Kidder Stephen W has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). King Luther Corporation has 0.32% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ing Groep Nv invested in 0% or 842 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 52,323 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

