As Becton Dickinson (BDX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Decreased Its Position; As Boeing Company (BA) Share Price Declined, Holder Harbour Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $379,857

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $332.86. About 3.50M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES, BOEING FORM JV PARTNERSHIP; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Upon Closing of the Transaction, ASG Will Become Part of the Boeing Global Services’ Business; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH MET WITH BOEING RECENTLY TO DISCUSS ROLE ON NEW `797′; 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL; 06/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $12.3 BILLION AMERICAN AIR DEAL FOR 47 DREAMLINERS; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH GOVERNMENT SAYS WILL RESPECT INTERNATIONAL COMMITMENTS BY ADOPTING NEW MEASURES TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRBUS; 02/05/2018 – BOEING, NASA WORKING THROUGH MFG, WELDING ISSUES W/ NEW ROCKET; 26/03/2018 – Ethiopian Airlines Launches Split Scimitar® Winglets in Northern Africa; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN $37.3 MILLION SERIES B FUNDING ROUND FOR REACTION ENGINES ALONGSIDE ROLLS-ROYCE PLC AND BAE SYSTEMS; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova: STC Approval Allows Retrofits of Existing Flight Deck Printers in Boeing 737-600, -700, -700C, -800, -900 and -900ER Series Aircraft

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $253.34. About 776,439 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson Limited Liability Com owns 5,340 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Gulf Int Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 45,719 shares. South Dakota-based First Natl Bank Sioux Falls has invested 0.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Professional Advisory Svcs Inc reported 0.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 30,205 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams accumulated 2,716 shares. Smithfield Tru Com invested in 0.19% or 4,680 shares. Peoples Fincl Svcs holds 6,654 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Allen Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,428 shares. Moreover, L S Advsrs has 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Massachusetts Fincl Company Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 987,507 shares. 6,103 were reported by Department Mb Bancorp N A. Stewart & Patten Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 2,100 shares. State Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited has 2,558 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw invested in 1.84% or 45,632 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.53 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhenman Asset Mngmt invested 2.19% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Joel Isaacson Ltd Company reported 8,853 shares stake. Olstein Cap Management LP holds 1.25% or 30,300 shares in its portfolio. Caxton Assocs Ltd Partnership holds 1,450 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 48,741 are owned by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.06% or 566,833 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Llc owns 8,792 shares. Central Bancorp & Tru holds 4,407 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Dc stated it has 102,411 shares or 2.18% of all its holdings. Artemis Inv Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Affinity Inv Lc reported 930 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And stated it has 221,295 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company owns 17,165 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Nbt Comml Bank N A New York holds 0.12% or 2,743 shares. Miller Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 9,502 shares.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76M and $224.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 1,631 shares to 4,067 shares, valued at $817,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Powershares Qqq Trust.