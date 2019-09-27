As Becton Dickinson (BDX) Market Value Rose, Puzo Michael J Has Lifted Stake; Washington Trust Bank Has Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Shares Rose

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 8,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 164,692 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.06M, down from 173,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 17.81 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 112.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 4,787 shares as the company's stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 9,035 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.28 million, up from 4,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $250.54. About 1.04M shares traded or 6.12% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: Duration Of Cloud Advantage Likely Underappreciated+- – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HoloLens 2 goes on sale next month – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motco holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 102,742 shares. Dodge & Cox reported 31.36 million shares or 3.4% of all its holdings. Cap Ca has 115,762 shares. 36.76 million were reported by Ubs Asset Americas. Sands Capital Management Ltd accumulated 225,274 shares. Valley Advisers stated it has 78,197 shares or 2.88% of all its holdings. Brookstone Cap Mgmt holds 0.17% or 21,889 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Company owns 8.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 561,914 shares. Grimes & holds 1.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 158,153 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 104.57 million shares for 3.38% of their portfolio. Valicenti Advisory Incorporated reported 1.99% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Montag A & Assoc Inc accumulated 2.2% or 183,905 shares. Roberts Glore & Il stated it has 51,673 shares. Cypress Funds Lc reported 310,000 shares. Rice Hall James Assoc Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,850 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Shields Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 15,810 shares. Pinnacle Ltd has 0.14% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 23,930 shares. Ghp Advsr Inc accumulated 0.11% or 3,697 shares. 457,999 are owned by Westwood Group Incorporated Incorporated. Macquarie Gru Inc Ltd accumulated 105,846 shares. Boston Family Office invested in 0.54% or 20,830 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 7,427 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 7,049 shares. New York-based Vontobel Asset Management has invested 2.29% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Burgundy Asset Ltd has 1.84% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 38,469 are owned by Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Sg Americas Ltd accumulated 30,697 shares or 0.05% of the stock. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.23% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Legacy Cap Prns stated it has 0.1% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Whittier, a California-based fund reported 6,982 shares.