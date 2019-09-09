As Becton Dickinson (BDX) Market Value Rose, Beach Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding; Cincinnati Insurance Company Position in Cummins Ord (CMI) Has Lowered by $5.98 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73 million, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $154.9. About 1.12M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2,540 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $634,000, down from 5,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $262.48. About 1.35 million shares traded or 31.96% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – The Motley Fool” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $583.88 million for 10.08 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 202,598 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 16,059 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 4,241 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Security Fincl Bank Of So Dak stated it has 6,428 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. 53,444 were reported by Gyroscope Group Inc Limited Co. Aviva Public Limited Company invested 0.06% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gru Limited Liability Co has 7,532 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1,315 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership holds 3,919 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Harris Assocs LP holds 0.54% or 1.87M shares in its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers reported 7,130 shares. Orca Inv Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 2.31% or 12,836 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings reported 29,627 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund has 0.1% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 2,878 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Regions Corp has 0.02% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 8,233 shares. Guardian Cap Lp owns 1,550 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 600 shares. Scott And Selber Inc has 0.24% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,800 shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank has 9,305 shares. Swiss National Bank has 0.31% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Kcm Inv Limited Liability reported 13,185 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company accumulated 0.11% or 86,285 shares. 6,762 are held by Conning. Amg Natl National Bank & Trust holds 9,046 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc holds 0.04% or 1,457 shares in its portfolio. 2,268 were accumulated by Drexel Morgan & Company. Iberiabank stated it has 0.55% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 1,848 shares. Scholtz & Commerce Ltd Llc has 0.17% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $877.79 million for 19.82 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A by 1,320 shares to 2,010 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BDX Preferred And Common Offer Stable Dividends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.