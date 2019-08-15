As Becton Dickinson (BDX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Trimmed Its Holding; Williams Sonoma (Put) (WSM) Holder Samlyn Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding by $38.15 Million as Stock Rose

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 4,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 763,531 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $190.68M, down from 767,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $246.49. About 178,338 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (Put) (WSM) by 85.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 681,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The hedge fund held 118,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69M, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $61.9. About 119,147 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 EPS $4.12-EPS $4.22; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q West Elm Comparable Brand Rev Growth 9%; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $5.26 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Restaurateur Sam Fox Launches Flower Child Sauce Line with Williams Sonoma; 12/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Announces Wedding Expo in Houston; 21/04/2018 – DJ Williams-Sonoma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSM); 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more; 06/03/2018 Williams-Sonoma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT END OF FY 17 INCREASED 8.6% TO $1.062 BLN FROM $978 MLN AT END OF FY 16; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.15 TO $4.25

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) by 19,362 shares to 4.51M shares, valued at $449.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 937,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sponsore.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd stated it has 247,238 shares. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo reported 100,022 shares stake. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 5,207 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Llc accumulated 2,609 shares. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability Co reported 11,945 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 3,746 are held by Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Company. Highlander Ltd Co has 0.21% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,375 shares. B T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management holds 11,142 shares. Principal Fin Group Incorporated owns 963,023 shares. Bessemer Gru reported 692,586 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 173,596 shares. First Merchants Corp accumulated 22,906 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Stack Mgmt Inc accumulated 46,789 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.11% or 2.81M shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 20,200 shares.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.25M for 18.64 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 32,064 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Jennison Associates Ltd Co has 10,616 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0.45% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Shufro Rose And Com Lc stated it has 7,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 416,207 are held by D E Shaw Co. Assetmark holds 0% or 205 shares in its portfolio. 137,325 were accumulated by Mcrae Management. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Il holds 0.05% or 25,632 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). 127,842 are held by Flippin Bruce And Porter. State Bank Of Stockton reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 16,300 shares. 88,280 are owned by Qv Invsts. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp holds 11,475 shares. Assets Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 96,780 shares.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 1.85 million shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $65.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 367,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

