As Becton Dickinson (BDX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Beach Investment Management Has Decreased Stake; Quantitative Investment Management Lifted Its Tata Motors LTD (TTM) Holding by $416,244

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2,540 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $634,000, down from 5,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $253.34. About 909,273 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Tata Motors Ltd (TTM) by 120.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 34,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.87% . The hedge fund held 63,587 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $798,000, up from 28,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tata Motors Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.63. About 1.55M shares traded or 3.82% up from the average. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 49.92% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 17/05/2018 – Tata Steel, JSW Steel boost financial performance on India demand; 03/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tata Power for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Parliamentary panel recommends probe into alleged tax violations by India’s Tata Trusts – PTI in Economic Times; 30/05/2018 – TATA TELESERVICES 4Q LOSS 6.82B RUPEES VERSUS 13.7B RUPEES; 12/04/2018 – THYSSEN: EXPECT SYNERGIES IN TATA JV CONFIRMED; 07/03/2018 – TATA STEEL SAYS HIGHEST COMPLIANT APPLICANT FOR BHUSHAN STEEL; 11/05/2018 – TATA GLOBAL 4Q REV. 16.9B RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Tata, Vedanta unlikely to join fresh bidding for India’s Essar Steel – Economic Times; 03/05/2018 – TATA MOTORS TAMO.NS – BOARD APPROVES SALE OF COMPANY’S DEFENSE BUSINESS TO TATA ADVANCED SYSTEMS, A WHOL; 18/05/2018 – TATA CHEMICALS 4Q OTHER INCOME 737.5M RUPEES

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 28,100 shares to 48,500 shares, valued at $800,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 177,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Metals & Mining Etf (XME).

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) by 101,281 shares to 121,241 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Cl A by 1,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 8,415 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stone Run Ltd Liability Co has 3.89% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Nuwave Invest Limited Co has 1,306 shares. Dearborn Partners Lc stated it has 178,059 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 33,468 are owned by Creative Planning. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 237,324 shares. Macquarie Gru has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Alpha Windward Ltd has invested 0.17% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Com owns 1,216 shares. Somerville Kurt F owns 1,540 shares. Spectrum Group Inc Inc holds 1,725 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Alta Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 192,994 shares or 2.84% of the stock. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 21,610 shares.