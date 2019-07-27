As Becton Dickinson (BDX) Market Valuation Declined, Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Boosted Holding; White Pine Capital Position in Primo Water (PRMW) Increased by $706,500 as Share Price Declined

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Primo Water Corp (PRMW) by 33.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 47,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 186,010 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 138,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Primo Water Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.76M market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 187,876 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 14.22% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering For Up to $65M in Shrs; 22/05/2018 – Primo Water New Proceeds From Offering Were About $70.8 Million; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 06/03/2018 Primo Water 4Q EPS 9c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Primo Water Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRMW); 05/04/2018 – Primo TV Premieres Its First Original Scripted Series Five @ 305; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Dev; 16/04/2018 – Primo Water Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water 4Q Net $3.03M

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 4,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 116,197 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.02M, up from 111,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 658,058 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 13,197 shares to 145,534 shares, valued at $11.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,172 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 9,020 shares to 26,490 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) by 13,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,430 shares, and cut its stake in Napco Security Technologies In (NASDAQ:NSSC).

