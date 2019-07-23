As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Price Declined, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Lowered Its Position by $533,109; Bank Amer (BAC) Holder One Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $510,516 as Share Price Declined

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 141,451 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.33M, down from 143,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $252.51. About 853,979 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 13.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 18,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 124,280 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, down from 143,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.57. About 29.25M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO SEEK CHANGES FOR FUTURE LENDING ARRANGEMENTS; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Capital Markets Head Murphy Is Said to Join Silver Lake; 21/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO BROADLY PULL BACK FROM CERTAIN MARGIN LENDING; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 11/04/2018 – Atlanta CBS: Bank of America to stop lending to makers of assault-style weapons; 08/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 240 FROM EUR 195; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 26% in 2018, BofA Leads; 30/05/2018 – SUMMER INFANT – EXECUTED COMMITMENT LETTERS FOR AN AMENDED AND EXTENDED $60 MLN ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH BANK OF AMERICA, N.A; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America shareholder return tops double-digits

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77M for 20.50 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 32,355 shares to 135,687 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36M and $562.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWC) by 10,216 shares to 162,175 shares, valued at $15.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) by 70,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 502,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.