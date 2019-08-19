As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Valuation Rose, Swiss National Bank Has Trimmed Holding by $3.04 Million; Avenir Stake in Aes (AES) Has Decreased by $513,918 as Shares Declined

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 12,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281.81M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $251.11. About 307,811 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 28,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 2.40M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.41 million, down from 2.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.4. About 1.77M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Net $684M; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Backs 2018View of Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: ePRIME:Feasibility Study of Patient-Reported AEs in Early Phase Trials; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Maintains AES Puerto Rico L.P.’s Senior Bonds on Rating Watch Negative; 17/05/2018 – AES TO BB+ FROM BB BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aes’ Ba2 Cfr; Changes Rating Outlook To Positive From Stable; 08/05/2018 – AES SAYS ELECTROPAULO STAKE VALUED AT ABOUT $265M; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase Il of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD CILJ.J – NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA CONTINUED TO DROP IN PERIOD UNDER REVIEW IN AES; 30/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Maintains AES Gener’s Negative Watch; Takes Other Actions on Subsidiaries

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 117,011 shares to 448,297 shares, valued at $26.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hennessy invested in 1.30M shares or 1.09% of the stock. Martingale Asset Management LP accumulated 809,770 shares. Icon Advisers holds 0.11% or 58,400 shares. 1.92M are owned by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Parkside Comml Bank & Trust invested in 304 shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust & Tru accumulated 0.16% or 78,513 shares. Johnson Financial Grp Inc Inc reported 643 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 94,486 shares in its portfolio. Principal Grp Incorporated has invested 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership reported 35,031 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 29,041 shares. Metropolitan Life, a New York-based fund reported 23,527 shares. Manchester Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,849 shares. 1.09M are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Bancorporation Of The West has 15,899 shares.

