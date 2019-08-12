As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Value Rose, Sirios Capital Management LP Has Upped Position by $6.42 Million; At Bancorp Boosted Dominion Res Va New (D) Position by $348,992 as Shares Declined

At Bancorp increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New (D) by 73.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 4,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 10,870 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $833,000, up from 6,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $74.34. About 3.39 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 25,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 489,250 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.18 million, up from 463,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $249.15. About 473,505 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life has 0.09% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 17,737 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 0.07% or 38,460 shares in its portfolio. Rech Mgmt Company reported 0.01% stake. Cap Invest Advsrs Ltd Co holds 26,871 shares. Amp Cap Investors has 0.18% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Victory Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.05% or 273,866 shares. 6,790 were accumulated by North American Mngmt. Winch Advisory Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 104 shares. Holt Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation Dba Holt Cap Ltd Partnership reported 4,430 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Company holds 5,449 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.16% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 7,330 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Cornerstone Advisors Inc reported 48,000 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Kentucky-based Mcf Ltd has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley National Advisers has 0.83% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Asset Mngmt One invested in 0.18% or 136,512 shares. Alley Com Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 417,886 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Chemical Savings Bank holds 4,867 shares. S&Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Wms Ptnrs Limited Co holds 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 933 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,857 shares. Moody Bancorporation Division has invested 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Lincoln Cap Limited Co holds 19,288 shares. Decatur Capital Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 21,472 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. First City Capital Inc invested 0.69% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Lifeplan Financial Group Inc Incorporated has 175 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. Condor Capital Mgmt has 0.16% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3,880 shares.