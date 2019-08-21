As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Rose, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Upped Stake by $7.40 Million; Assetmark Has Lowered Its Newell Brands Com (NWL) Stake by $703,680; Share Price Declined

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc Com (NWL) by 89.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 46,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 5,262 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81,000, down from 52,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $16.49. About 1.38M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 09/03/2018 – Starboard: Recent Newell Brands Director Departures Show Significant Change Is Required Immediately; 08/03/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Fifth Director Resign Amid Starboard Fight; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD – WILL BE RESERVING ITS RIGHTS AS TO NEWELL BOARD ELECTION CONTEST; IF MOVING FORWARD, FIRM WILL REDUCE ITS SLATE TO A MINORITY OF THE BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Starboard seeks four board seats at Newell -filing; 03/04/2018 – ASTROS AND JOSTENS UNVEIL 2017 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP RINGS IN SPECIAL PREGAME CEREMONY; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Issue Open Letter to Shareholders; 16/03/2018 – ICAHN HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS WITH STARBOARD ON NEWELL STAKE; 04/05/2018 – NOVOLEX TO BUY WADDINGTON GROUP FROM NEWELL BRANDS; 03/04/2018 – Park Place Technologies Announces Tony Tricarichi As Chief Financial Officer; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Former Newell director Martin Franklin says he may buy Newell assets

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 29,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 68,254 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.05M, up from 38,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $252.53. About 171,659 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newell Brands: Misconceptions – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Newell Brands Announces Expiration and Results of its Any and All Tender Offer – Business Wire” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Buy Newell Brands (NWL) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Anticipate SUSA To Hit $133 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) by 58,083 shares to 386,229 shares, valued at $34.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Dover Corp Com (NYSE:DOV).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $78,800 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock owns 45.05 million shares. 21,550 were accumulated by Brave Asset Management. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt accumulated 2.50 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. 7,394 are owned by Quantbot Technologies Lp. Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation owns 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 297,449 shares. Mhr Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.91% or 850,000 shares in its portfolio. The Michigan-based Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Services Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 714,928 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 30,030 shares. Proxima Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 372,000 shares or 6.29% of the stock. Geode Mgmt Limited Co reported 5.99 million shares. Assetmark has 5,262 shares. Washington Trust Bank & Trust reported 17,617 shares.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5,000 shares to 41,200 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 92,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,494 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. One Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,550 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 1.08 million shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Eulav Asset Management reported 58,704 shares stake. 48 are owned by Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A. Amg Trust Financial Bank owns 0.14% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 9,046 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 597,403 shares. First Merchants invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc stated it has 1,215 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Csat Investment Advisory LP accumulated 16 shares. Wendell David Associate accumulated 33,261 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Moreover, Tradewinds Capital Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 26,966 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Glovista Investments Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 1,292 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc reported 4,123 shares.