As Becton Dickinson & Company (BDX) Stock Rose, Garrison Financial Has Trimmed by $1.26 Million Its Holding; As Wr Grace & Co (GRA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Iridian Asset Management Decreased Its Position

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wr Grace & Co (GRA) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 593,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 2.31M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $180.29 million, down from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wr Grace & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $67.2. About 402,714 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises Full-Year 2018 Sales, Earnings Guidance; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – INCREASED DEMAND FOR FERROVANADIUM FOR STEEL PRODUCTION HAS ALSO HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (TOTAL) 9% – 11%; 07/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HAS EXPERIENCED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PRODUCTION COSTS FOR SUPER DESOX AND SUPER DESOX OCI ADDITIVES; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q EPS 64c; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER REPORTS 9.9 PCT STAKE IN W. R. GRACE & CO, AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – MAY ENTER INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH DIRECTORS, OFFICERS OF W. R. GRACE IN CONNECTION WITH DAVID WINTER’S INVESTMENT IN THE W. R. GRACE; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Had Seen 2018 Adhusted EPS $3.72-$3.82

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Company (BDX) by 19.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 5,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 20,480 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 25,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $242.14. About 2.54M shares traded or 107.86% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Sm Cap (SCHA) by 18,698 shares to 42,932 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Broad Market (SCHB) by 157,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Lg Cap (SCHX).

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 3.72 million shares to 3.82 million shares, valued at $89.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 361,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $344,370 activity. Dockman William C. bought $68,210 worth of stock.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 9.01% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $80.74M for 13.88 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

