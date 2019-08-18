As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Rose, Holder Everett Harris & Company Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.59 Million; As Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Stock Rose, Holder State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Trimmed by $778,941 Its Position

Everett Harris & Company decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company sold 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 391,458 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.76 million, down from 397,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $248.33. About 784,498 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 16.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 14,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 72,569 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, down from 87,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $63.04. About 143,670 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

More notable recent WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Studio City International Holdings (NYSE:MSC) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Studio City International Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do You Know What Capri Holdings Limited’s (NYSE:CPRI) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in South St Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 23,900 shares to 103,900 shares, valued at $7.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Luther Burbank Corp by 46,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cactus Inc.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson sees FQ1 revenues as high as $4.2B – Seeking Alpha” published on January 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Consider Becton, Dickinson As Bard Deal Drives Value – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Becton, Dickinson Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.