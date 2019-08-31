As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Valuation Rose, Holder Orleans Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; As Texas Instrs (TXN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Usca Ria Trimmed Its Holding

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 24.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 2,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 8,881 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $942,000, down from 11,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 2.75M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,655 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 16,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 758,976 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. A D Beadell Investment Counsel holds 11,865 shares or 2.63% of its portfolio. Westover Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,621 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 89,230 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.36% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 1St Source Fincl Bank owns 1,151 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Investec Asset Limited has 820,936 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 1.44M shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Crawford Invest Counsel stated it has 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.3% or 971,355 shares. 8,920 were accumulated by Ashfield Prns Ltd. Arrow Financial reported 610 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Miller Invest Management Limited Partnership holds 9,502 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Amalgamated State Bank stated it has 34,389 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 31,191 shares.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29 billion and $130.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 13,350 shares to 23,515 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 Com (NYSE:PSX) by 4,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.31B for 21.94 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laffer Investments accumulated 36,930 shares. Sun Life Finance holds 1,606 shares. The Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First Allied Advisory Serv Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Hrt Fincl Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 3,971 shares. First Trust has invested 0.24% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Lincoln Corporation has 0.01% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,924 shares. 18,647 were reported by Caprock. Wellington Mgmt Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.31 million shares. 8,440 are held by Curbstone Fincl Corporation. Cypress Asset Mngmt Incorporated Tx holds 9,415 shares. Van Strum & Towne reported 12,400 shares stake. Bristol John W & New York invested in 2.66% or 913,095 shares. 2,204 are held by Becker Capital Mngmt Inc. Moreover, Kings Point Capital has 0.01% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 400 shares.