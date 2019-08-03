As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Rose, Holder Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Cut by $2.15 Million Its Stake; As Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Stock Value Rose, Archon Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $2.51 Million

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $248.69. About 1.11M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The hedge fund held 2.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.34. About 257,382 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 21/03/2018 – Synchronoss Announces Date of Business Update Call; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Plans to Become Current in SEC Filings on or Before May 10; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Nasdaq Notifes Co of Its Noncompliance With Nasdaq Listing Rule; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Notification of Noncompliance Has No Immediate Effect on Trading; 29/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies’ CEO Glenn Lurie on Management Update – Call Transcript; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE TOWARDS END OF MAY; 09/05/2018 – Synchronoss Requires Additional Time to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd, a Colorado-based fund reported 1,530 shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 12,200 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.11% or 7,918 shares in its portfolio. Alphamark Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Bragg Advsrs has 1.6% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 49,279 shares. 6,104 were accumulated by Piedmont Investment. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sector Pension Invest Board holds 22,474 shares. Beaumont Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 2,734 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0.22% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 22,126 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tru Department Mb Finance State Bank N A owns 48 shares. Sabal Tru holds 0.1% or 4,300 shares in its portfolio. Waverton Investment Management Limited has invested 6.31% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $3.05 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $822.69 million for 20.38 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.76% EPS growth.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 11,034 shares to 25,354 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

