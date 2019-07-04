As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Declined, Holder Miller Investment Management LP Has Cut Stake; As Suntrust Bks (STI) Share Price Declined, National Asset Management Has Boosted by $587,050 Its Stake

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 3,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,502 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, down from 13,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $255.24. About 594,255 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 125.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 9,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,850 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 7,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $62.81. About 1.65 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 04/05/2018 – Blue Apron to Participate in the SunTrust Internet and Digital Media Conference; 30/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 30/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6-7; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY – REMAINS OF VIEW THAT PURPORTED ALLEGATIONS BY SUNTRUST ARE WITHOUT ANY FOUNDATION OR MERIT; 24/05/2018 – Equifax at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO BILL ROGERS SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 24/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Suntrust Banks Inc $Benchmark 7Y +110a (+/- 2); 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY SLE UPDATE ON DISPUTE W/ SUNTRUST OIL

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 155,714 shares to 350,557 shares, valued at $32.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77M for 20.72 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Fincl Advsr reported 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cetera Ltd Company holds 9,821 shares. Smithfield Tru accumulated 0.2% or 7,237 shares. 85,323 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Comm Ltd. The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Qci Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 625 shares. Bristol John W & Inc holds 2.23% or 325,903 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 202,198 shares. 11,219 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Magnetar Financial Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 59,062 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt reported 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Lincoln National holds 1,526 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 343 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl has 0.48% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tiedemann Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp has 0% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Payden And Rygel has invested 0.05% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt holds 0.97% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 480,934 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp stated it has 6,561 shares. Century Inc holds 3.75M shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Alpine Assocs Mgmt Incorporated holds 3.78% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 1.94M shares. Cap Ww reported 12.46M shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Diversified stated it has 93,669 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Prtn Llc has 0.01% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 4,695 shares. 6,996 were reported by Gsa Prns Llp. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Llc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 770 shares. Natixis reported 0.36% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Cap Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 23,004 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability owns 20 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And has invested 0.08% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).