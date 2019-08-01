As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Share Price Rose, Holder Orleans Capital Management Lowered Its Position; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Central Bank & Trust Co Cut by $1.49 Million Its Stake

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,655 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 16,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $251.86. About 703,839 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 27.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 7,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 20,023 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, down from 27,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $209.9. About 1.55 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $3.05 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $822.69 million for 20.64 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.76% EPS growth.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $130.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6,550 shares to 16,626 shares, valued at $779,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds Inf Tech Et (VGT) by 4,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 23.74 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW) by 1,895 shares to 3,305 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 5,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).