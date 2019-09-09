As Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Market Value Rose, Harvest Capital Management Has Cut Holding; As Kar Auction Svcs (Put) (KAR) Stock Value Rose, Melvin Capital Management LP Boosted Holding

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (Put) (KAR) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 410,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.04 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65B market cap company. The stock increased 5.32% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $27.3. About 3.42 million shares traded or 3.96% up from the average. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $259.04. About 451,484 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50M and $314.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 7,250 shares to 37,325 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Index Fund (ACWX) by 36,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 490,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,878 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 430,332 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens Natl Bank And Communication stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Calamos Advisors Ltd accumulated 31,391 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Wendell David Inc stated it has 1.29% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The invested in 0.17% or 624,793 shares. Da Davidson & holds 0.16% or 38,716 shares. Moreover, North Star Invest Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Blair William Il has 0.12% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 78,268 shares. Bbva Compass Financial Bank holds 0.15% or 9,305 shares in its portfolio. Haverford Tru holds 343,327 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Communications Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 19,134 shares. Westover Cap Limited Com has 0.21% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,621 shares. Whitnell And has invested 0.77% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech Inc has invested 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $864.40 million for 19.56 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 100,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $83.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Turtle Beach Corp by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Ltd Com holds 0% or 370 shares. Hg Vora Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.00 million shares stake. Cwm Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 1,517 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny reported 0.02% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Laurion Management Lp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Sei Invests holds 174,632 shares. 275 are held by North Star Inv Mngmt Corp. 451,935 are held by Massachusetts Service Ma. Bb&T stated it has 30,081 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 8,896 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Bank holds 0.07% or 171,092 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 105,604 shares. Webster Savings Bank N A invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Victory Mngmt has 0.03% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

