As Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Valuation Rose, Pioneer Trust Bank N A Has Boosted by $1.03 Million Its Stake; As Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Share Price Declined, Holder Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Boosted Position

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 4,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 9,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 758,976 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 137.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 7,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 13,072 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 5,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 330,414 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Net $72.4M; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Installed Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 46,405 shares to 45,475 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 11,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,857 shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

