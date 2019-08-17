As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Valuation Rose, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Cut Its Stake; As Equifax (EFX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Has Trimmed Its Stake

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 35.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 483,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 891,034 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.59 million, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.74. About 424,603 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 22/03/2018 – SEC: Former Equifax Executive Charged with Insider Trading – March 22, 2018; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR TO RESIGN FROM BOARD SEATS OF FICO AND WARBURG PINCUS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES PRIOR TO HIS START DATE OF APRIL 16; 14/04/2018 – Proxy adviser ISS recommends against five Equifax directors over cyberbreach; 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS IT IS COOPERATING WITH U.S. SEC, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE OVER INSIDER TRADING INVESTIGATION; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Taps Former GE Executive Begor as CEO; 11/04/2018 – IHS Markit Adds Cybersecurity Risk Ratings to Research Signals; 15/03/2018 – Law 360 [Reg]: Equifax Insider Trading Charges Show Need For Action Plan; 11/04/2018 – CtW Recommends Equifax Shareholders Vote Against 3 Directors; 28/03/2018 – Equifax: Begor Will Also Become a Member of Board; 14/03/2018 – CORRECTED-U.S. authorities charge former Equifax executive over insider trading -SEC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 32,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $248.33. About 697,411 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 924,632 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Benedict Fincl has invested 2.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 343 shares or 0% of the stock. The Montana-based Stack Mgmt has invested 1.4% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Pinnacle Limited invested in 0.14% or 24,060 shares. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership owns 50,026 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Portland Glob Advsr accumulated 9,712 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 9,739 shares. Sprucegrove holds 0.5% or 29,750 shares in its portfolio. Nuance Investments Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Spc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 9,545 shares. Coho Prtnrs Limited holds 0.04% or 6,391 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.01% or 14,519 shares. Macquarie Group accumulated 112,596 shares. Sei Investments Comm holds 0.11% or 130,131 shares in its portfolio.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 11,034 shares to 25,354 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corporation Plc Sponsored Adr New (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 37,450 shares to 54,200 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 4,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).