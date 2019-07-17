As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Sirios Capital Management LP Has Lifted Position; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Northeast Financial Consultants Has Upped Its Stake

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 202.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 43,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,685 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 million, up from 21,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $142.91. About 1.79 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 25,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 489,250 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.18 million, up from 463,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $251.29. About 271,049 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $900.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,624 shares to 11,798 shares, valued at $637,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,955 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgestream Prns LP has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cohen And Steers owns 10,267 shares. Northrock Partners Llc invested in 4,174 shares. Assocs New York invested in 1.08% or 6,232 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 204,628 shares. Citizens Northern stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co reported 34,622 shares. Golub Gp Lc holds 2.97% or 308,396 shares in its portfolio. Burke And Herbert State Bank And Trust Co accumulated 1.25% or 12,746 shares. Pure Advsrs Inc holds 3,690 shares. Fca Tx holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,347 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 1.20M shares. Comerica Bank holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 476,435 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 0.43% or 328,889 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 1,967 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,913 were reported by Whittier Of Nevada. Hl Services Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Westwood Gp owns 668,975 shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Livingston Gp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) owns 2,476 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability owns 0.04% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,411 shares. Girard Prtnrs accumulated 812 shares. Raymond James & Associate invested 0.2% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Nordea Inv Mgmt owns 45,323 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Private Tru Na invested in 0.31% or 6,067 shares. St Johns Inv Co Limited Company reported 2,765 shares. Washington National Bank owns 5 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Ltd Com holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,883 shares. Moreover, Iowa Savings Bank has 0.11% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 958 shares. Grimes & Inc holds 0.02% or 1,203 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 11,219 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 304,040 shares to 258,341 shares, valued at $41.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 152,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,426 shares, and cut its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).