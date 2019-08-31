As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Valuation Rose, Ls Investment Advisors Upped Position by $826,431; As Bb&T (BBT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Lowered Its Stake by $644,000

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 20.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 53,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, down from 67,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.65. About 6.66M shares traded or 54.34% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 20,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14M, up from 17,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 758,976 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Gam Ag reported 31,248 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation invested in 0.01% or 140 shares. Ironwood Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Needham Inv Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.7% or 20,000 shares. Twin Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 5,815 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems, Kentucky-based fund reported 11,764 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 303 shares. 1,960 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation. Gamble Jones Counsel stated it has 13,010 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Serv holds 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 3,209 shares. Vanguard Grp has 22.50M shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 2,000 shares. Moreover, Drexel Morgan has 0.5% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Penbrook Management Limited Liability Company reported 3,446 shares.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,379 shares to 192,591 shares, valued at $10.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 10,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,718 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $768.14M for 11.68 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63M and $472.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4,146 shares to 48,074 shares, valued at $5.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).