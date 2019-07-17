As Becton Dickinson & Co (Put) (BDX) Stock Value Declined, Equitec Specialists Has Raised Position by $622,500; As Bb&T (BBT) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Ipswich Investment Management Co Decreased Position by $1.58 Million

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 83.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 34,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 41,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.64. About 3.79M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Charge-Offs $145M

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (Put) (BDX) by 113.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $251.38. About 480,000 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 10,500 shares to 13,700 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Virtus Invt Partners Inc by 26,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,648 shares, and cut its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Ipswich Investment Management Co, which manages about $377.16 million and $305.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,725 shares to 10,290 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 71,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BBT’s profit will be $842.57M for 11.28 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.