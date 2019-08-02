As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Share Price Rose, Segment Wealth Management Has Upped Position; As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Rose, Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Upped Stake by $3.22 Million

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 29,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6.55 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716.08M, up from 6.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $124.26. About 2.06 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Consolidated Effective Tax Rate Was 22 %, Down From 32 % a Year Ago; 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1234.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 16,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 17,798 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, up from 1,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $4.47 during the last trading session, reaching $247.88. About 602,949 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Cypress Capital Gru has invested 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 500,140 are owned by Cambiar Ltd Llc. Godshalk Welsh Mngmt has 13,890 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Northeast Consultants invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Verition Fund holds 16,604 shares. Wisconsin Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 34,000 shares. Todd Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.74% stake. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP invested in 31,089 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Guardian Cap L P, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14,326 shares. Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,801 shares. 12,977 are held by Charter. Aviance Cap Ptnrs Lc reported 12,160 shares. Howe Rusling has 89 shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.26% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 12,251 shares. Cacti Asset Management Limited Co accumulated 576,489 shares or 5.07% of the stock.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00M and $472.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,436 shares to 49,724 shares, valued at $14.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 5,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,607 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 11,219 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Canandaigua Commercial Bank And Com accumulated 3,903 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia reported 2,743 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt holds 0.01% or 1,045 shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Company owns 59,062 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Pittenger And Anderson holds 0.85% or 43,529 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen invested in 3.87% or 5.73M shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.16% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Girard Prtnrs Limited invested in 0.04% or 812 shares. 44,856 are held by Taurus Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp. Westover Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,621 shares. Adirondack reported 1,832 shares. Ally Fin has invested 0.24% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

