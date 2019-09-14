As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Valuation Rose, Holder Stone Run Capital Has Lowered Holding by $343,980; As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Lmr Partners Llp Has Lowered Its Stake by $4.57 Million

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 30,273 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.63M, down from 31,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $260.7. About 605,580 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 72.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 54,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 21,037 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, down from 75,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $84.27. About 3.42M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF TENDYNE DEVICE STUDY; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55 million for 19.69 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.08 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

