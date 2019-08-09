As Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Share Value Rose, Pioneer Trust Bank N A Has Boosted by $1.03 Million Its Position; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Tci Wealth Advisors Upped Stake

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 4,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 9,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $6.88 during the last trading session, reaching $251.57. About 1.24M shares traded or 0.42% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 835.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 73,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,288 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.63 million, up from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $203.43. About 23.89 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHINA AND UNITED STATES HAVE A “COMMON INTEREST” IN AVOIDING TRADE WAR; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple plans to launch subscription news service; 23/03/2018 – YouTube Targets Spotify and Apple Music (Video); 08/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia agrees to gender mixing for local Apple staff; 13/04/2018 – sam: Apple Pay has gone down across the UK, per a source at Santander; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buil; 07/05/2018 – APPLE:COURT ENTERED ORDER GIVING PRELIM OK OF E-BOOK SETTLEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Apple drags tech lower; 07/03/2018 – New iPhones aren’t selling in Asia, says analyst, but new products later in 2018 could boost Apple; 02/05/2018 – Apple gave revenue guidance for the current quarter of $51.5 billion to $53.5 billion, well above the midpoint of $51.61 billion expected by Thomson Reuters consensus

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Cap Management Ltd Company holds 13,511 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Group Inc reported 0.13% stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 487,957 shares. Nuance Invs Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Btim Corporation reported 481,336 shares. Suncoast Equity Mngmt owns 952 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Provise Management Group Incorporated Lc has invested 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Penobscot Inv Co Incorporated holds 0.79% or 14,921 shares in its portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated holds 552 shares. Hartford Mngmt Company stated it has 58,689 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Stonebridge Mngmt holds 5,033 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Moreover, Duncker Streett Inc has 0.58% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va reported 1,155 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno owns 181,000 shares or 5.68% of their US portfolio. Polaris Greystone Grp Inc, a California-based fund reported 48,047 shares. Mcgowan Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,295 shares. Hedeker Wealth Lc invested 4.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Columbus Hill Cap Management LP holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 76,854 shares. Georgia-based Thomasville State Bank has invested 3.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx reported 60,340 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has 79,336 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Neumann Capital Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 25,729 shares or 3.12% of the stock. Roosevelt Investment Grp holds 3.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 160,684 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & reported 4.18 million shares. Elm Ltd Liability Com owns 12,486 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Lc accumulated 0.1% or 54,246 shares. Goldman Sachs invested in 1.61% or 28.11M shares.