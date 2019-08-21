As Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) Share Price Rose, Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Upped Holding; Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Valuation Declined While Quantum Capital Management Lowered Stake

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 40.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 61,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The institutional investor held 89,776 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, down from 151,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $267.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $27.43. About 4,300 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) by 16.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 1,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 9,330 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 8,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $252.35. About 120,005 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 312,912 shares to 1.84 million shares, valued at $159.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 50,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 490,076 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 3 investors sold NWPX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.92 million shares or 3.99% less from 7.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $185.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 147,336 shares to 483,720 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Tech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 16,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH).

