As Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) Market Value Rose, Dillon & Associates Has Upped by $1.29 Million Its Holding; Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Upped Position in Benchmark Electrs (BHE)

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) by 241.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 5,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 7,287 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 2,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $254.3. About 76,001 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Benchmark Electrs Inc (BHE) by 9.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 112,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.46 million, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Benchmark Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $26.84. About 26,647 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,010 are owned by Beck Mack & Oliver Lc. Tci Wealth stated it has 924 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 35,819 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt Inc has 1,039 shares. Roberts Glore And Incorporated Il owns 5,804 shares. 13,010 are held by Gamble Jones Counsel. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus accumulated 2,743 shares. Cetera stated it has 9,821 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Beach Counsel Pa reported 35,973 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0.03% or 76,514 shares. First Merchants holds 0.92% or 22,906 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Park Avenue Securities Lc accumulated 0.02% or 1,741 shares. Confluence Investment Limited Company reported 0.39% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 4,970 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $307.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,215 shares to 50,192 shares, valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold BHE shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 5.60% less from 39.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Tiaa Cref Inv Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Riverhead Mngmt Limited Company holds 9,723 shares. Tributary Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 590,490 shares stake. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% or 4.63 million shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Llc holds 9,577 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wedge Management L LP Nc accumulated 10,833 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street reported 1.40M shares. Texas-based Serv Automobile Association has invested 0% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 23,446 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 26,371 shares. 185 are owned by Huntington Savings Bank. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 12,940 shares. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Skyline Asset Mngmt LP owns 413,339 shares.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 60,156 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $93.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (Call) by 94,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,500 shares, and cut its stake in Jd Com Inc (Put).