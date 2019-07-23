As Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) Stock Price Declined, Carmignac Gestion Trimmed by $27.08 Million Its Position; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake Has Lifted by Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 108,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289.19 million, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $252.51. About 853,979 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 253 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 597 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $977.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $21.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1985.63. About 2.79M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon: Service Available for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Volvo Cars; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Gives Prime Discount to Medicaid Recipients, Reports Say; 25/04/2018 – INFORMATION REPORTS ON AMAZON MERCHANTS PRIVATE EQUITY INTEREST; 07/03/2018 – Medsphere Simplifies EHR Adoption, Moves CareVue EHR to Amazon Web Services; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 30/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND VANCOUVER TECH HUB & CREATE; 27/04/2018 – Billboard: Amazon Launches Country Playlist Aimed At Foreign Fans; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Leads Stampede of Smaller-Budget Studios at Theater Show; 12/03/2018 – Sen. Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos credits Amazon’s success in part to having a future-focused mindset. via @CNBCMakeIt

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Cap Ltd Company owns 422 shares. Northeast Invest Mgmt holds 5.15% or 34,460 shares. Seatown Hldgs Pte holds 33,950 shares. Crossvault Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 5.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pettyjohn Wood & White has invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Art Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.32% stake. Wellington Shields And Ltd Liability Corporation reported 480 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. 140 were reported by Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Co. Shelton Cap invested in 61,516 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 2.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 720,741 shares. Robecosam Ag invested in 1,115 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bbr Ltd Co holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,783 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 1.7% or 673,793 shares. Selz Capital Limited Co has 3.85% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,300 shares. Mawer Invest Mngmt Ltd accumulated 21,153 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Lc holds 67,778 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company reported 486,662 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office reported 123 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 1.67M shares. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Barclays Pcl has invested 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Amp Cap Invsts Ltd owns 142,115 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 24 shares in its portfolio. Sfe Counsel invested in 22,081 shares. Heritage Wealth has 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 102 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 965,988 shares in its portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot And Inc Ma holds 1.69% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 41,829 shares. Massachusetts Financial Service Ma accumulated 323,872 shares. 1,039 are owned by Brave Asset Management. Segment Wealth Ltd Liability Company reported 17,798 shares.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 175,750 shares to 967,376 shares, valued at $6.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 4.74M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI).