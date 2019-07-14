As Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) Stock Declined, Holder Montag & Caldwell Has Decreased Position by $7.75 Million; Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Lifted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $2.05 Million

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 31,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 341,716 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.34 million, down from 372,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $252.88. About 584,674 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 14,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 342,846 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.93M, up from 328,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.78 million shares traded or 151.95% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.78 million for 20.53 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspiriant has 1,415 shares. Alta Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.84% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 192,994 shares. Management Limited Liability Com holds 59,643 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.32% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Eastern Natl Bank reported 5,312 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Farmers And Merchants Investments reported 25,151 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Lc has invested 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 12,891 shares. Zuckerman Investment Grp Inc Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,395 shares. Savant Cap Lc owns 2,488 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank has 825 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Old National State Bank In holds 0.05% or 4,112 shares. Appleton Partners Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,263 shares. Amg National Tru Bankshares holds 9,046 shares. Scotia Capital has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. by 3,540 shares to 31,917 shares, valued at $55.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.