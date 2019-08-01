As Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) Shares Rose, Montag & Caldwell Decreased Stake by $7.75 Million; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holder Bangor Savings Bank Trimmed Position as Valuation Declined

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 31,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 341,716 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.34 million, down from 372,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $253.05. About 451,293 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 76.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 12,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 3,643 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 15,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $109.88. About 2.24M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – LILLY HAS NOT FULLY EVALUATED A SAFE AND EFFECTIVE DOSE OF BARICITINIB FOR TREATMENT OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS AND SO COMPLETE RESPONSE WOULD BE ISSUED; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 14/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AURKA PHARMA SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $110 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Lilly Announces CYRAMZA(R) (ramucirumab) Phase 3 REACH-2 Study in Second-Line Hepatocellular Carcinoma Patients Met Overall Survival Endpoint; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Reports Additional Top-Line Results From CYRAMZA(R) (ramucirumab) Phase 3 RANGE Study in Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly Buys Immunotherapy Cancer Treatment Company for $1.6 Billion; 13/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – ALSO INCURRED EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH ONGOING REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS IN QTR

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 51,030 shares to 270,686 shares, valued at $42.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $3.05 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $822.70 million for 20.74 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Limited Liability Corp owns 21,610 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 84,286 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Atria Ltd Liability Com reported 0.16% stake. Charles Schwab Mngmt has 1.08M shares. Raymond James Services invested 0.33% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Meeder Asset Mgmt has 13 shares. 20,436 were accumulated by Carderock Management Inc. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Foster Dykema Cabot & Communication Ma holds 41,829 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 5,422 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Wg Shaheen And Associate Dba Whitney And accumulated 20,290 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Us Bankshares De stated it has 104,836 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.04% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 41 shares.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI) by 3,695 shares to 254,843 shares, valued at $31.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 18,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Short Term Us Treasury (SCHO).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $128.51 million activity. Shares for $20,067 were bought by Smiley Joshua L on Monday, July 15. On Friday, February 22 LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $24.22M worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 195,000 shares.