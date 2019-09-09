As Becton Dickinson And (BDX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Spf Beheer Bv Has Cut Its Stake; Holder Martingale Asset Management LP Increased Atrion Delaware (ATRI) Holding

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Atrion Corp Delaware (ATRI) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.86% . The institutional investor held 6,600 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, up from 5,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Atrion Corp Delaware for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $11.72 during the last trading session, reaching $755.13. About 10,405 shares traded. Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) has risen 20.46% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRI News: 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atrion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRI); 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q REV. $39.4M; 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q EPS $4.57; 09/05/2018 – Atrion 1Q Rev $39.4M; 22/05/2018 – Atrion Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 ATRION BOARD CHANGE VOTING STANDARD FOR ELECTING DIRECTORS

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson And (BDX) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 57,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 307,743 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.85M, down from 365,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $259.55. About 420,186 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 170,117 shares to 916,940 shares, valued at $75.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 24,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 372,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $864.40 million for 19.60 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Investorplace.com” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hyman Charles D owns 2,454 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Lc stated it has 24,119 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 894 were accumulated by Salzhauer Michael. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,306 shares. Bourgeon Ltd Liability Company holds 3.12% or 21,327 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 22,100 shares. Ironwood Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fin Svcs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Nippon Life Global Americas invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moody State Bank Division invested in 0.05% or 7,839 shares. Finemark Bank & Trust & reported 1,234 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Psagot Invest House Limited invested in 37,842 shares. Decatur Capital invested in 1.04% or 21,472 shares. Hamel Associate Inc stated it has 1,680 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Bessemer Gru invested in 0.66% or 692,586 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold ATRI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.20 million shares or 5.89% more from 1.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru owns 21,360 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 0% or 7 shares. Susquehanna International Llp reported 530 shares. The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). First Lp holds 0.01% or 3,979 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 4,356 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru invested in 0% or 475 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 430 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Co has invested 0% in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) for 4,361 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) for 650 shares. Intll Gp Inc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Millennium Mngmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) for 458 shares. Stifel Financial Corp has 1,000 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 2,612 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ATRION Corporation (ATRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2015 – Nasdaq” on November 25, 2015, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “5 Companies Outperforming the Market – GuruFocus.com” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Atrion Corporation (ATRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Atrion Reports Second Quarter Results Nasdaq:ATRI – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Atrion Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.