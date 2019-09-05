As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Needham Investment Management Has Decreased Holding; Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Raised Holding in Equity Residential (EQR) as Share Value Rose

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 38.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 10,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 37,162 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, up from 26,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $86.29. About 1.22M shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 1,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, down from 21,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $6.68 during the last trading session, reaching $254.71. About 1.03M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55M for 19.24 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

