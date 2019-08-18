As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Market Value Rose, Segment Wealth Management Upped Its Stake by $4.10 Million; American Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Gentex (GNTX) by $8.88 Million as Share Value Rose

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Gentex (GNTX) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 444,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1.94 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.09 million, down from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gentex for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $26.43. About 1.95M shares traded or 13.96% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1234.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 16,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 17,798 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 1,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $248.33. About 784,498 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. The insider Ryan Scott P bought $12,499. 711 shares were bought by Downing Steven R, worth $12,499 on Friday, March 29. 568 shares were bought by Nash Kevin C, worth $9,985 on Friday, March 29. Chiodo Matthew had bought 120 shares worth $2,510.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.01 million for 15.73 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 16,128 shares to 698,823 shares, valued at $51.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 10,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Tivity Health.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00 million and $472.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 6,264 shares to 102,118 shares, valued at $12.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 6,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,677 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.