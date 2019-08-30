As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Share Value Rose, First Commonwealth Financial Has Cut Holding; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Lowered Holding

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 85.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 24,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,175 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44M, down from 28,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $874.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $19.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1767.22. About 1.75 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – The company has some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Marc Benioff and Jeff Bezos; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinised; 27/04/2018 – Health care execs and investors have a love-hate relationship with Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive health team talking with AARP about making products for older people; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Despite Trump’s repeated criticism of Amazon and Washington Post, Jeff Bezos has remained silent; sources say it; 03/04/2018 – The president reinforces his assessment that Amazon’s business is costing taxpayers “many billions of dollars” through subsidized rates at the United States Post Office; 01/05/2018 – The moves will begin the process of more fully integrating the Amazon and Whole Foods businesses; 22/03/2018 – Sixth Continent Integrates Amazon Pay; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F

First Commonwealth Financial Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 55.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold 2,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 1,971 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492,000, down from 4,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $254.13. About 294,025 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with

First Commonwealth Financial Corp, which manages about $159.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 10,515 shares to 68,023 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 9,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (Prn) by 4.22 million shares to 15.09 million shares, valued at $16.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuvasive Inc (Prn) by 2.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.46 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.