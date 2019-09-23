As Beazer Homes Usa Com New (BZH) Stock Price Declined, Winslow Asset Management Has Boosted Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Charter Trust Company Has Increased Position

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (BZH) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 86,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 633,467 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09 million, up from 546,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.9. About 630,938 shares traded or 36.35% up from the average. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH); 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q REV. $455.2M, EST. $439.0M; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Beazer Homes; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 20/03/2018 – Beazer Homes Names Sam Sparks as Senior Vice President – Corporate Development; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 5,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 102,553 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.74 million, up from 97,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy for Second Half of 2019: Microsoft (MSFT) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cape Ann Bancshares accumulated 16,589 shares. Finemark Bancorp And Tru owns 274,616 shares. Burns J W & Com Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 178,499 shares. Platinum Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Element Management Lc owns 94,406 shares. 19,754 are owned by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4.28% or 5.35 million shares. Alberta Management Corp invested in 1.07M shares. Qci Asset Mgmt holds 216,638 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 17,440 shares. Anderson Hoagland Communication invested in 4.66% or 60,770 shares. Js Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 247,000 shares. Franklin Street Inc Nc owns 223,366 shares or 3.85% of their US portfolio. Beacon Capital Management owns 50 shares. Michigan-based Telemus Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $859.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,749 shares to 71,584 shares, valued at $12.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 12,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,357 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $450.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica In Com (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7,995 shares to 84,732 shares, valued at $15.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Ppty Group New Com (NYSE:SPG) by 4,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,081 shares, and cut its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings In.

More notable recent Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Beazer Homes Announces Appointment of Two New Directors and Retirement of Three Directors – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Beazer Homes to Present at the 27th Annual Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference on September 25, 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Beazer Homes to offer $350M of senior notes due 2029 – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Beazer Homes Announces Offer and Consent Solicitation for Any and All of its 8.75% Senior Notes Due 2022 – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Beazer Is Not Quite Ready For Prime Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 31, 2018.