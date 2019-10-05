As Beazer Homes Usa Com New (BZH) Share Value Declined, Winslow Asset Management Upped Its Position; Intel (INTC) Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Raised Its Position

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (BZH) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 86,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 633,467 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09 million, up from 546,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $472.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 542,403 shares traded or 15.13% up from the average. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 16/04/2018 – Beazer Homes to Webcast Its Second Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Beazer Homes Names Sam Sparks as Senior Vice President – Corporate Development

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 672.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 40,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 46,343 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 10.48 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 04/04/2018 – GigaSpaces InsightEdge Platform with Intel® Technology Accelerates AI Innovations; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY REVENUE WAS $16.1 BILLION VS $14.8 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Intel’s Intriguing Future For Memory Chips — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FULL-YEAR CAPITAL SPENDING $14.5 BLN, +/- $500 MLN; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT JIM KELLER WILL JOIN INTEL AS A SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38 million and $450.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio (NYSE:BIO) by 1,415 shares to 25,965 shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 8,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,479 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,999 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold BZH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 0.93% more from 25.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 525,002 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 25,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Prns holds 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 2,686 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 12,765 shares. D E Shaw And Commerce owns 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 205,207 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 109,751 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Com invested in 178,329 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 11,688 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 98,205 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 51,126 shares. Carroll Associates Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2 shares. Tcw Group reported 0.01% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). The New York-based Paradigm Asset Co Lc has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH).

