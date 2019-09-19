As Beazer Homes Usa Com New (BZH) Share Price Declined, Winslow Asset Management Upped Its Stake by $782,370; Philadelphia Trust Company Increased Peapack (PGC) Holding by $3.71 Million

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (BZH) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 86,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 633,467 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09M, up from 546,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $438.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.15. About 453,916 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Beazer Homes; 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 16/04/2018 – Beazer Homes to Webcast Its Second Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps; 20/03/2018 – Beazer Homes Names Sam Sparks as Senior Vice President – Corporate Development; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 47.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 412,133 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.59 million, up from 279,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $574.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.54. About 63,113 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 23/05/2018 – Peapack Gladstone Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $13,678 activity.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 21,610 shares to 37,373 shares, valued at $6.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Artesian Resources Corp (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,400 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 13.28 million shares or 0.61% more from 13.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Public Llc invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Price Michael F stated it has 0.37% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc owns 54,370 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 1,331 shares. Rmb Capital Management Lc stated it has 22,946 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 782,273 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Co owns 106,884 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Prudential Financial owns 122,250 shares. Philadelphia Communications accumulated 412,133 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% or 1.25 million shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc accumulated 0% or 117,459 shares. 2,032 were reported by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.01% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) or 134,785 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 463,143 shares.

More notable recent Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “iQIYI: The Long And Winding Road To Profitability – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Finalizes Acquisition of Lassus Wherley – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Dominic J. Sedicino is Promoted to Senior Vice President, Director of Retail Banking at Peapack-Gladstone Bank – GlobeNewswire” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Christopher J. Colombo, CPA, MBA, as a Wealth Advisor for its Subsidiary, Quadrant Capital Management – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 07, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

More notable recent Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Taylor Morrison, Beazer Homes’ La Porte community open for sales – Houston Business Journal” published on May 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Beazer Is Not Quite Ready For Prime Time – Seeking Alpha” on December 31, 2018. More interesting news about Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Beazer Homes USA Stock Just Popped 33% – The Motley Fool” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold BZH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 0.93% more from 25.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0% or 115,761 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 25,589 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Serv Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 23,462 shares. American Gru Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 684,974 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voya Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Hsbc Public Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 5,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 32,800 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 28,777 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 28,144 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 5,121 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,999 activity.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $450.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New Com (NYSE:SCHW) by 20,447 shares to 297,963 shares, valued at $11.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,075 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).