As Beazer Homes Usa (Call) (BZH) Share Price Declined, Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Lowered Holding; Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder Smith & Howard Wealth Management Has Raised Its Position by $448,200 as Share Price Rose

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) (BZH) by 81.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 235,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.36. About 418,780 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Beazer Homes; 20/03/2018 – Beazer Homes Names Sam Sparks as Senior Vice President – Corporate Development; 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C; 16/04/2018 – Beazer Homes to Webcast Its Second Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearway Energy Inc by 3.60M shares to 3.96 million shares, valued at $59.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vedanta Ltd by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (NYSE:S).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $49,999 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold BZH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 25.45 million shares or 6.54% less from 27.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 495,124 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 51,050 shares. Shell Asset has 0.01% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 55,823 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 398,011 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 198,892 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com has 44,005 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Us Savings Bank De holds 532 shares. Moreover, Svcs Automobile Association has 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). 20,425 are held by Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Limited. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 6,284 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 9,135 shares. 251,028 were reported by Essex Invest Limited Liability.

