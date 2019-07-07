As Beazer Homes Usa (BZH) Valuation Declined, Rbf Capital Increased Its Holding by $690,129; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Causeway Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Price Rose

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (BZH) by 182.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 62,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 97,039 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 34,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.96. About 310,930 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 33.16% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q REV. $455.2M, EST. $439.0M; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q Rev $455.2M; 20/03/2018 – Beazer Homes Names Sam Sparks as Senior Vice President – Corporate Development; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Beazer Homes; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA CDS Widens 28 Bps

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 483,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.27M, down from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold BZH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 25.45 million shares or 6.54% less from 27.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandes Invest Prtn Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Citadel Advisors Lc owns 354,414 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 32,648 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 11,688 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management stated it has 20,425 shares. United Automobile Association has 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 21,170 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab owns 9,986 shares. Donald Smith & Com invested in 3.02M shares or 1.33% of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Llc stated it has 40,690 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 46,544 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 6,284 shares or 0% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of America De has 128,632 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corporation owns 71,788 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Fmr Limited holds 0% or 937,097 shares in its portfolio.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cno Finl Group Inc by 19,200 shares to 265,069 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,999 activity.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (NYSE:SMFG) by 240,568 shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $14.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 183,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Mgmt accumulated 14,934 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell owns 2.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 382,977 shares. 6,296 were accumulated by Advent Cap De. Sandhill Capital Partners Ltd Llc holds 6,452 shares. Rothschild Corp Il owns 115,994 shares. North Amer Mgmt has 2.91% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 148,217 shares. Murphy Mgmt Inc owns 87,163 shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen invested in 1.21% or 1.79M shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Ltd has invested 6.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marsico Cap Management holds 652,121 shares. Institute For Wealth Management invested 1.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cape Ann Bancorporation stated it has 16,706 shares or 2.34% of all its holdings. Paloma Prns Company holds 0.16% or 56,401 shares. Artemis Invest Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 2.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv holds 134,523 shares or 3.84% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.