As Beazer Homes Usa (BZH) Stock Price Declined, Whitebox Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $751,751; Suntrust Banks (STI) Market Valuation Rose While Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Cut Holding

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (BZH) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 68,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The hedge fund held 329,306 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 397,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.37. About 153,373 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Beazer Homes to Webcast Its Second Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 20/03/2018 – Beazer Homes Names Sam Sparks as Senior Vice President – Corporate Development; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 53,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 352,750 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.90 million, down from 406,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $62.9. About 610,257 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 07/03/2018 – Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Book Value Per Common Shr $47.14; 16/04/2018 – SunTrust Ranks #1 in J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction with Home Equity Line of Credit; 03/04/2018 – SiteOne Landscape at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Chg-offs $79M; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 2; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Interest Income $1.44B; 30/05/2018 – Adaptimmune at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27; 07/03/2018 – Veritiv at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold BZH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 25.45 million shares or 6.54% less from 27.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 789,676 were reported by Northern Tru Corp. Millennium Management Lc owns 14,201 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 128,632 are held by Comml Bank Of America De. Moreover, Aperio Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corporation has invested 0.01% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Moreover, D E Shaw & Incorporated has 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 223,593 shares. Massachusetts-based Essex Invest Mngmt Com Limited has invested 0.43% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Sei invested in 12,415 shares. Swiss Comml Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Com accumulated 47,303 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup invested in 0% or 38,099 shares. 87,458 are owned by Goldman Sachs Gp. Voya Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Indexiq Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 134,527 shares.

Analysts await Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 29.57% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BZH’s profit will be $25.07 million for 3.82 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Beazer Homes USA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 118.92% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,999 activity.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Game Technolog by 26,992 shares to 58,572 shares, valued at $761,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 3.75 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 40,900 shares to 153,157 shares, valued at $18.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ledyard Bancorp reported 165,087 shares stake. Bessemer Gp Incorporated invested 0.33% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Continental Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 41,492 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Highstreet Asset Mgmt reported 5,594 shares. Victory Mgmt has invested 0.55% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 220,769 shares. Wetherby Asset has invested 0.11% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). The Ohio-based Cleararc Cap Inc has invested 0.12% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Aqr Cap Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 355,881 shares. 25,914 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Fmr Limited Liability has 23.27M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings stated it has 0.55% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).