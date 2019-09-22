As Beazer Homes Usa (BZH) Shares Declined, Shareholder Donald Smith & Company Has Lowered Holding; Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Raised Stake in Wabtec (WAB) by $1.10 Million

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (BZH) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 333,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.82 million, down from 3.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.9. About 336,374 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q REV. $455.2M, EST. $439.0M; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Beazer Homes Names Sam Sparks as Senior Vice President – Corporate Development; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA CDS Widens 28 Bps

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv bought 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 470,500 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.76 million, up from 455,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $74.03. About 1.64 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/04/2018 – Wabtec is a manufacturer of locomotives, freight cars and other rail-related products; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump’s ZTE U-turn; Xerox-Fujifilm; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says Raymond Betler Will Remain President and CEO of the Merged Company; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time Ratings to Wabtec Corporation; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 EPS $3.80; 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 20/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal to Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC 1Q EPS 92C, EST. 90C; 25/04/2018 – Erie Times-News: Will Wabtec buy GE Transportation?

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. 8,000 shares valued at $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23. NEUPAVER ALBERT J had bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600 on Tuesday, May 21. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19 billion worth of stock or 16.97M shares.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Wabtec Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering by selling stockholder – GlobeNewswire" on May 01, 2019

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,999 activity.

More notable recent Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Lawsuit for Investors in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance" on June 17, 2019

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air France (AFLYY) by 73,538 shares to 22.83 million shares, valued at $218.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 164,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in Era Group (NYSE:ERA).