As Beazer Homes Usa (BZH) Share Value Declined, Whitebox Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.39 Million; Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Stock Value Declined While Jet Capital Investors LP Cut by $1.39 Million Its Holding

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 115,887 shares as the company's stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 492,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, down from 608,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $710.29M market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 335,118 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500.

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (BZH) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 153,893 shares as the company's stock declined 13.95% . The hedge fund held 483,199 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.64 million, up from 329,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.23M market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 315,069 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold BZH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 0.93% more from 25.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prtn holds 0% or 2,686 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 115,761 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 0% or 346,464 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.03% or 61,812 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Ltd has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 32,832 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd accumulated 154,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Carroll Fin Assocs Inc reported 0% stake. Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership reported 25,589 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Vanguard Gru Inc has 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 1.64M shares. 2.83 million are held by Blackrock. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md stated it has 32,648 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Ubs Asset Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 31,461 shares. 19,832 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insur The.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $2.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Repligen Corp (Prn) by 1.41 million shares to 2.97 million shares, valued at $8.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 124,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11 million shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $507.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siga Technologies Inc (SIGA) by 68,461 shares to 2.65 million shares, valued at $15.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

