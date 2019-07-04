As Beazer Homes Usa (BZH) Share Value Declined, Whitebox Advisors Has Cut by $751,751 Its Position; Lafayette Investments Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $500,661

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 2,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,571 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 15,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 31/05/2018 – Leisure Pass Group Offers a Bigger Bite of The Big Apple; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X Is Pricey, Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not as innovative as it used to be: Chamath Palihapitiya; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO TIM COOK TAKES STAGE AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION, IPAD; 04/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple’s essential upgrades to the upcoming iPhone X2, iPhone X Plus and iPhone X SE, sources say:…; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity The Congressional Black Caucus is checking on tech’s progress in minority hiring and retention; 19/04/2018 – Popular Science: Exclusive first look: Daisy is Apple’s new robot that eats iPhones and spits out recyclable parts; 27/03/2018 – Apple Pursues Google in Education With $299 IPad, New Software; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (BZH) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 68,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 329,306 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 397,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.36M market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.06. About 423,667 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 33.16% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Beazer Homes; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 16/04/2018 – Beazer Homes to Webcast Its Second Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH); 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q Rev $455.2M; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q REV. $455.2M, EST. $439.0M

Analysts await Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 53.66% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.41 per share. BZH’s profit will be $6.09M for 13.24 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Beazer Homes USA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $49,999 activity.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Game Technolog by 26,992 shares to 58,572 shares, valued at $761,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 65,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 407,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold BZH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 25.45 million shares or 6.54% less from 27.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd Co invested in 0% or 354,414 shares. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership, a California-based fund reported 27,092 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 26,600 shares. 1,307 are held by Mcf Ltd. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has 32,648 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Ny owns 9,135 shares. Paradigm Asset Com Ltd Com owns 830 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 11,688 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) or 28,144 shares. American Grp reported 19,159 shares. D E Shaw & accumulated 0% or 53,626 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp has 133,635 shares. Cap Investors reported 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 168,797 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Capital Llp accumulated 901,813 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Argent has 147,709 shares for 2.94% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 693,958 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. Martin Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 110,574 shares. Howland Capital Limited Com invested 0.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 1.27M shares for 14.07% of their portfolio. Money Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 42,874 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp holds 119,394 shares. America First Invest Advisors Lc stated it has 5,718 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 1.51% or 191,227 shares. 23,963 are owned by Valmark Advisers. Moreover, River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.38% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 243,262 shares stake. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.2% or 25,378 shares in its portfolio. Muhlenkamp And stated it has 63,143 shares or 5.68% of all its holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.